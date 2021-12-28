Janelle tells Kody to ‘F—k Off’ over his COVID-19 rules on ‘Sister Wives.’

After a disagreement about his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules, Janelle Brown shocks fans by telling her husband, Kody Brown, to “f—k off.”

Janelle’s sassy side appears to be surfacing at last.

Kody, Janelle, Robyn, Meri, and Christine all get together on Sister Wives on December 26 to talk about the family coronavirus protocol.

Kody creates a list of rules for the family after learning that Robyn has a nanny.

“Sanitize purchased products and groceries with alcohol wipes before placing inside [the]house,” according to one rule on the long list.

Outside, take off your shoes.

After visiting stores, other people’s homes, or places of business, change your clothes.”

“I’m looking at these rules and I’m astounded,” Janelle says to the cameras after reading the lengthy list. “Okay, so there’s the 10 billion commandments of Kody,” Janelle says.

Janelle and Kody continue their discussion about the coronavirus protocol in the preview for the upcoming January 2nd episode.

Gabriel and Garrison, Janelle’s older sons, express their dissatisfaction with not being able to see their father.

She informs Kody that she will spend Thanksgiving in Utah.

Rather than forcing her older sons to stop living their lives or evicting them, as Kody suggested, she should allow them to live their lives.

“Janelle is indicating by her actions that she would rather have the boys around than me,” Kody says to the cameras.

Janelle becomes enraged when Kody implies that she isn’t following the CDC’s guidelines for preventing virus exposure and spread.

“You don’t think I’m aware? You don’t think I’m being cautious?” she asks. Kody responds, “I think you understand what I’m talking about and I just want you to respect that.” Janelle walks away, saying, “Yeah, f—k off.”

Janelle, Kody’s second wife, says she doubts they would get together even if everyone followed the rules.

“I’m at my wit’s end with this whole bull sh— stuff,” she says.

“Now we have the rules to get back together,” Christine says, “and I really feel like we have to choose.”

“Are we going to see Kody or are we going to do everything?”

“I don’t think it’s ever going to work for us all to get together,” Janelle tells Kody, while Christine expresses her displeasure with Kody, who tells her she’s “undermining” his rules.

“We’re in a marriage, and if we can’t bring…,” Christine says.

