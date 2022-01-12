Janet Jackson admires Lizzo’s self-assurance.

Janet Jackson is inspired by Lizzo’s confidence.

Janet Jackson and Lizzo are two artists who have a tremendous amount of influence.

Lizzo has helped a new generation feel confident in their own skin, while Jackson rose to fame in the 1980s with undeniable dance skills.

Janet Jackson spent much of her childhood in the shadow of her brothers, Michael and Tito Jackson, who formed the Jackson 5.

The youngest Jackson child didn’t start making a name for herself until the 1980s, when she released her self-titled debut album in 1982.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Jackson solidified her reputation as a music legend.

Control, from 1986, is still one of her most timeless albums, while Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, from 1989, demonstrated that she was unlike any other music star before her.

She wasn’t just a pop star: she was a pop star who could dance, act, and use her voice to raise awareness about social issues.

Countless young artists, including Normani and Lizzo, have sent Jackson flowers in the years since, acknowledging her impact on young people, particularly young Black girls.

Lizzo doesn’t usually do “Rhythm Nation”-style dance routines in her shows, but she admires Jackson.

Jackson, it turns out, likes her as well.

Jackson talked about her four-decade solo career and more in a 2022 cover story with Allure.

She observed that today’s women possess far more inner strength than those of her time.

“They’re at ease in their own skin, in their size, in being full-figured, and I love that,” she said.

“You had to be thin and look a certain way all of the time.”

And now it’s all been accepted, and it’s all beautiful, which I adore.”

She went on to praise Lizzo for her influence in areas where Jackson had no influence.

The “Rumors” rapper and singer has become one of the most outspoken advocates for the body positivity movement, encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to embrace their bodies and dance like no one is watching.

And, unlike Lizzo, who isn’t afraid to flaunt her body in public, Jackson was never one to do so.

“I’d been…

