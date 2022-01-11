Janet Jackson Reflects on Her Formative Years and Learning To “Love Me for Me” Janet Jackson Reflects on Her Formative Years and Learning To “Love Me for Me”

Janet Jackson is transitioning into a new phase of her life, and she’s more open than she’s ever been.

The music legend opens up about her journey, her life in the spotlight, and her career’s future in an interview with Allure for their February cover story.

Despite her success as a global superstar with multiple GRAMMY Awards and widespread acclaim, the singer revealed that she had no desire to join her family’s music business at first.

Janet claimed she wanted to be a lawyer in the entertainment industry.

Her father, Joe Jackson, who managed the family’s music career, “discovered” her by accident.

Janet explains that she had been recording a song she couldn’t get out of her head in the family’s home studio and had forgotten to scrap it before going to school.

“As kids, we’d always write music…

So you could go into the studio at any time of day or night if you couldn’t sleep or had a musical idea before or after school.

So I did that, and I wrote down this idea I had and played all the parts on it, and then, like a genius, I left the tape on the machine, and I was so embarrassed when I got home from school,” she recalls.

“They were engrossed in the music.”

My father, as well as a few of my brothers.

“I was mortified.”

Joe was adamant that Janet “become a performer” and join her brothers, who were already performing as The Jackson 5.

“‘No, no, no, no, no, no! You don’t understand,’ I said.

I’d like to attend classes.

“That’s how it all started,” Janet, who had a small role on Diff’rent Strokes at the time, says. “I want to go to college and study business law and support myself by acting.”

Janet’s early career was heavily influenced by others, which she fought against during her Control period.

She divorced her husband, singer James DeBarge, and severed her business ties with her father and the rest of the family after releasing her third studio album, which set a new record.

It was the start of the performer seizing control of the situation.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Janet Jackson Looks Back at Her Defining Moments and Learning To “Love Me for Me”