Janet Jackson wants to ‘Age Gracefully,’ but she’s not against a ‘Little Bit of Zhuzh.’

Janet Jackson intends to “age gracefully,” but that doesn’t mean she’s against all anti-aging treatments.

She prefers a “tiny bit of zhuzh” instead.

In an interview with Allure on Tuesday, January 11, the 55-year-old singer said she plans to take the “middle road” rather than over-pumping her face with filler and Botox in the future.

“I’m not sure when my day will arrive, but it will, and I’ll be able to choose which path to take.”

“I’m hoping to age gracefully,” she told the publication.

“It’s either gracefully or a smidgeon of zhuzh.”

Whatever she chooses, the “All for You” singer has accepted that aging is “inevitable” — and she’s worked hard to “learn to love myself for me, my body, and all of that.”

She confessed, “It took a lot of work, a lot of work.”

“It was a very difficult, difficult situation.”

However, I’m glad I took the time to walk through it.

I’m glad I was able to get a spot.

It was a method of accepting and loving yourself, as well as your body.”

The Good Times star also spoke about how she admires celebrities who are “comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured,” citing Lizzo as an example. “You had to always be thin and always look a certain way,” Jackson reflected.

“And now it’s all accepted, and it’s all lovely, and I adore it.”

Lizzo has been outspoken about her admiration for Jackson.

The “Juice” singer said in a tweet in August 2021 that the “Poetic Justice” singer was the “Queen of Pop,” Michael Jackson was the “King of Pop,” and Justin Bieber was the “Prince of Pop.”

Madonna fans were outraged by her remark, which sparked a firestorm on Twitter.

“I love you Lizzo, but… Madonna is the queen of pop, and… Bieber is the prince? Omg pls Lizzo????” wrote one user.

” Madonna is the queen of pop,” said another.

Janet is incredible and deserving of a prestigious title, but Madonna is officially QoP and has been for some time.

