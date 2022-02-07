Janet Jackson’s famous key earring didn’t have the same deep significance as ‘Rhythm Nation.’

Janet Jackson’s infamous key earring didn’t have the same profound meaning as ‘Rhythm Nation.’

Janet Jackson was known for her tomboy fashion choices long before she was known for being a sex symbol with a midriff and a six-pack.

Jackson used her music and fashion choices in the 1980s to send a message about individuality and more.

Women of all ages ridiculed her fashion sense.

She made a statement with even the most basic outfits, setting trends in the process.

Her hoop earring with a key dangling from it was one of her most famous looks.

Jackson wore the key earring as a reminder, as it turns out.

Throughout much of the 1980s, Jackson wore a hoop earring with a dangling key.

The key became synonymous with her look, alongside her iconic all-Black “Rhythm Nation” costume.

While one might assume that the earring had a deeper meaning because of her music’s lyrical content, which included important subject matter about the state of the world at the time, the “Nasty” singer told Jimmy Fallon in a 2020 interview that it was for a much simpler reason.

‘I Adored’ Tupac Shakur, says Janet Jackson of working with him.

“As a kid, we had a lot of animals.”

We had fawns, mouflon sheep, peacocks, and giraffes, to name a few.

So it was my responsibility to feed them and clean their cages,” she explained to Fallon.

“I had to do that.”

It was a fully functional key.

So I wore hoop earrings all through school and kept the key on my earring.”

The Jacksons are well-known for their passion for animals.

Michael, the brother of the Poetic Justice star, had a lot of exotic animals at his Neverland estate, including his famous chimp, Bubbles.

Michael took Bubbles with him to a lot of places.

Unfortunately, Michael later admitted that he had to relinquish Bubbles because he had become too defiant.

Despite the fact that Jackson’s key did not represent much at the time, her music did.

She wore the earrings in her music video for “Rhythm Nation,” which became a statement piece and separated her from her pop image, transforming her into a serious artist.

Jackson wanted her fans to get real about the injustices and travesties of the world, unlike previous dance hits.

It was far more politically correct than the songs on her previous hit album, Control, which chronicled her journey to independence outside of the United States.

