Janet Jackson’s Style and Self-Concept Have Evolved Over Time: ‘I Was Always a Tomboy’

‘I Was Always a Tomboy,’ Janet Jackson says of her style and sense of self.

True, Janet Jackson is a musical legend.

She is, however, a fashion icon in her own right.

She, on the other hand, would not necessarily agree.

Looking back, Jackson realizes that her personal style and sense of self are inextricably linked.

Jackson fought against a time in her life when everyone was expected to dress in a certain way.

She shifted the narrative over the years.

She asserted her authority.

If you look at photos of Jackson throughout her career, you can see that she underwent some transformations, not only in terms of her fashion sense but also in terms of her sense of self.

Initially, she wore a lot of black suits, pants, and full-body outfits.

Jackson told Allure that she feels most at ease when she is dressed up.

She wasn’t a “girly girl,” either; she was a tomboy.

“I’ve never been a girly girl,” Jackson said.

“I’d always been a tomboy,” says the narrator.

As a result, even as a young adolescent, it was always about pants and suits.

When my brothers received their star on the Walk of Fame and other awards, I always wore a suit with a tie, a bow tie, or suspenders, and I look back on pictures and see that I was always wearing a suit with a tie, a bow tie, or suspenders.

“I felt most comfortable covering it up to here because I’ve always loved black and never wanted to expose any part of my body.”

Jackson expressed his concern for his comfort throughout the interview.

She was dressed casually in black athleisure pants, a hoodie, and a massive Rick Owens puffer coat.

Allure described her as “a lovely, famous head floating atop a cloud of black.”

One of the reasons Jackson felt compelled to be a tomboy in the 1980s could have been that women were even more self-conscious in their own skin.

Jackson, unfortunately, grew up in the spotlight, with people constantly judging her appearance.

The “Nasty” singer said that women have become “comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured, and I love that, as opposed to back in the day.”

You had to maintain a certain level of thinness and appearance.

“And now it’s all accepted and it’s all beautiful, and I absolutely love that,” Allure continued, “She rejected the sexualization…

