Janette Manrara of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – It Takes Two confirms Anne-Marie and Moira Stuart’s participation in the Christmas special.

The latest celebrities to join the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special include Anne-Marie and Moira Stuart.

The singer and newsreader were revealed on Janette Manrara’s BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two on Thursday night.

Anne-Marie will dance with Graziano Di Prima in this year’s festive special, while Moira, a TV and radio presenter, will be paired with Aljaz Skorjanec.

“I am about 15 million percent excited,” the 2002 singer said in a video link on It Takes Two.

“If everything goes wrong, I’ll just slap together a song and hope it gets me a few points, but I’m trying hard and learning a lot.”

“She’s a star, we’ve got chemistry, and she can dance,” Graziano said when asked to describe Anne-Marie in three words.

“I have a lot of faith in her because she works so hard and has the moves.”

She’s performing admirably.”

Graziano Di Prima, who danced with Loose Women star Judi Love before her exit earlier this series, has partnered up with Anne-Marie.

“I’m really confident, she’s working so hard,” Graziano said of her training thus far.

She’s doing fantastic.”

Repair Shop host Jay and First Dates maître d’ Fred, who have already been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, will face Anne-Marie.

Following a positive Covid test, Craig-Revel Horwood remains in isolation.

If he tests negative next week and is in good health, he will return to the show.

“Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating according to the latest government guidelines,” a Strictly spokesperson said before last Saturday’s show.

“While Craig will not be competing in Strictly this weekend, he will return the following week, assuming all goes well.”

He received two vaccinations and, in the same series in which it was revealed that three pros had not been vaccinated, he chastised anyone who refused.

