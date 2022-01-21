Janice Dickinson, who first appeared on Big Brother seven years ago, is no longer the same woman.

JANICE Dickson appeared to be a completely different person when she stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday.

After undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries in the past, the 66-year-old, who was the world’s first supermodel, debuted a new look.

Janice donned a demure black polo neck and purple fur coat instead of her usual barely-there ensemble.

Her long, dark hair was pulled back around her shoulders, and she wore red lipstick.

Janice has previously revealed that she has had facelifts, a boob job, a tummy tuck, a neck lift, liposuction, and Botox.

She declared bankruptcy in 2013 after owing over (dollar)1 million in taxes and unpaid cosmetic bills.

“I am no stranger to plastic surgery,” she said at the time, when she appeared on Botched two years later to fix her boob job from 30 years before.

After her son Nathan urged her not to, she vowed not to go under the knife again that year.

“If he’s looking, I’m not doing any more plastic surgery,” she said.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer the following year, but after six weeks of radiation therapy, she was declared cancer-free.

“I wasn’t feeling the joie de vivre for the past nine months prior to the diagnosis,” she said at the time, referring to the lump in her breast as a botched boob job.

“Something was wrong with my mind.”

I requested a test from my doctor, and she discovered a lump in my abdomen.

“That’s probably one of those botched boobs jobs,” I said.

Janice was one of the first supermodels in the world, and she was a huge success in the 1970s and 1980s.

She later became a television personality, serving as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2007.