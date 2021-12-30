Keith Chegwin’s sister, Janice Long, died at the age of 66 after a “short illness,” but the cause of death is unknown.

Janice Long, a BBC presenter and Keith Chegwin’s sister, died at the age of 66 after a’short illness,’ but the cause of death is unknown.

Janice Long, a legendary BBC Radio presenter and former host of Top of the Pops, died on Christmas Day at the age of 66, after a brief illness.

In a statement, her agent, Nigel Forsyth, confirmed the tragic news, stating that she had suffered from a “short illness” before passing away surrounded by family.

The cause of death for the radio star has yet to be determined.

Janice Chegwin, Keith Chegwin’s sister, married Paul Berry in 2017 after many years of dating and having two children, Blue, 25, and Fred, 33.

“I’ve lost the love of my life, and I’m going to spend the rest of it half a person,” her husband said.

You couldn’t ask for more love and loyalty from a wife than she has shown me since the day we met.”

Janice was a judge for the Mercury Music Prize during her career.

She was also a patron of Sir Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Janice Long was honored with an honorary doctorate from Edge Hill University in 2018 and received a BASCA Gold badge of merit for her outstanding contribution to music.

Since 2017, she has hosted the evening show on BBC Radio Wales, as well as a Saturday afternoon slot on Greatest Hits Radio.

She also backed future stars like The Smiths, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Primal Scream, Adele, Amy Macdonald, and Amy Winehouse from the start.

“She wasn’t only a mother to me, but a whole bunch of my friends that she took in and cared for, and I’ll never forget everything she has done for me,” Janice’s son Fred said.

“She encouraged me to be the person I wanted to be and told me that I should never settle for less.”

Although originally trained as a flight attendant, the Liverpool-born presenter is best known for her roles on BBC Radio.

Janice has also appeared on Countdown, X Factor, and The Weakest Link, as well as providing BBC voiceover.

Devastated to hear the news about Janice Long passing away. She was by far one of the warmest, most beautiful people in the industry. Her enthusiasm & passion for music was infectious. Being in her company was always an absolute privilege & honour. I love her & I’ll miss her xxx

— Clint Boon (@therealboon) December 26, 2021