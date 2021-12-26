Janice Long, a ‘wonderful’ BBC radio and TV presenter who died at the age of 66, has received tributes.

Janice Long, who died at the age of 66, was remembered as a “wonderful” BBC radio and TV presenter.

Long died on Christmas Day at home after a brief illness. She was the first regular female presenter of Top of the Pops.

Following her death at the age of 66, BBC presenter Janice Long was described as a “wonderful human being” and a “brilliant radio person.”

On Christmas Day, she died at home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

She hosted shows on the BBC’s flagship stations, including Radio 1, and helped launch the careers of artists like Amy Winehouse, as well as covering major music events like Live Aid, over the course of her 40-year career.

Greg James, a BBC Radio DJ, described her as a “truly brilliant radio person.”

“She was so sweet and kind to me when I was on early shows on R1 and she was on two nights at the same time,” he said.

“She hand-picked the greats and had them in session before other DJs even knew who they were.”

She also had a wonderful laugh.”

Carol Vorderman called her a “lovely vibrant trailblazer” and a “huge star,” while Peter Hook, the bassist for New Order, called her “a great friend and a great supporter of our music.”

“Janice Long was a supporter and mentor for so many bands,” Tim Burgess, frontman of The Charlatans, said of Long.

It was always a thrill to hear our records on her show, as her enthusiasm and love for music shone through.

It’s one-of-a-kind.

We’ll miss you.”

Tim Davie, the BBC’s director general, described her as a “stellar presenter” who was well-liked in the industry.

Long is the older sister of late entertainer Keith Chegwin, and she grew up in Liverpool.

She began her radio career as a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside in the late 1970s before joining Radio 1 in 1982 as the first woman with her own daily show.

She was the show’s first female presenter and was a regular on Top of the Pops from 1983 to 1988, often co-hosting with broadcaster John Peel.

Long was an early supporter of future stars like The Smiths, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Primal Scream, Adele, Amy Macdonald, and Amy Winehouse, and was honored with a BASCA gold badge of merit for her contributions to.

