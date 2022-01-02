January doesn’t have to be a month of saying no – it can be enjoyable and include wine.

That’s right!

Unfortunately, Covid is scheduled to join us in 2022…

Fortunately, health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting the necessary additional vaccines into our hands in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

So join the club and get a jab to kick off the new year.

Do you want to put your self-control to the test?

According to a new American study, fasting for one day per week can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

One day a week might be doable, especially since the researchers discovered that the benefits of the one-day fast lasted for the rest of the week.

It’s not just what you eat, but also how you eat, that can keep your heart healthy.

Women who eat alone have a significantly higher risk of heart disease, according to a study conducted in the United States.

Meanwhile, researchers from Newcastle University discovered that people who cook their meals at home have lower body fat and a better diet than those who eat out or on the go.

So, everyone’s coming to our house for dinner?

Sex can help you feel better, improve your self-esteem, reduce anxiety, and burn calories.

Sex also stimulates the production of endorphins, which are chemical messengers in the body that can help to relieve chronic pain.

It’s also a lot more entertaining than taking an aspirin…

According to research conducted by a London health tech firm, going to bed between 10 and 11 p.m. lowers your risk of heart disease.

They discovered that bedtimes that are earlier or later are more likely to disrupt the body clock.

Biscuits, chicken nuggets, instant noodles, and store-bought puddings may taste great, but they increase your risk of heart disease and diabetes.

According to research conducted in Greece, a diet rich in unprocessed whole foods like fruit, vegetables, grains, and eggs lowers these risks and helps to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Smile if you want to live longer.

Optimists live 15% longer than pessimists, according to a 30-year study published in the US journal Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences.

If that isn’t cause for celebration, we don’t know what is.

A beach vacation is wonderful, but even planning a vacation can be beneficial.

Washington State University researchers discovered that thinking about an…

