Japanese director Nobuhiko Obayashi dies at the age of 82

Japanese director Nobuhiko Obayashi died of lung cancer in Tokyo on Friday. He was 82 years old.

Obayashi was born in 1938 in Onomichi, a port on the Japanese Inland Sea, and began making films as a child with a projector and a film by his father.

Obayashi was a pioneering experimental filmmaker in the 1960s and made nearly 3,000 television commercials in his long career, many with international talent, including Charles Bronson and Catherine Deneuve.

In 1977 he made his feature film debut with “House”, a free-spirited, imaginative horror fantasy that was a hit when it was released in Japan and later became a cult favorite abroad.

In Japan, Obayashi is best known for a trilogy of films he made in Onomichi: “Exchange Students” (1982), “The Girl Who Jumped Through Time” (1983) and “Lonely Heart” (1985).

These and other films that he made in the 1980s and after typically played young female talents and had science fiction and fantasy elements. Obayashi also worked more seriously, including the 1989 Beijing Watermelon on Chinese Student Life in Japan and the 1994 Turning Point, a drama about a middle-aged journalist fighting for recognition of a male-dominated male business.

His films have been shown at Berlin, Moscow and other festivals. In 2016, the Udine Far East Film Festival presented an Obayashi tribute section with the director in attendance.

Obayashi was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2016 and had three months to live. He then made two more films with anti-war themes, the “Hanagatami” 2017 and this year’s “Labyrinth of Cinema”, the opening of which was postponed on April 10 due to the corona virus.

