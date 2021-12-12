Jared Leto’s Joker, according to Lindsay Lohan, ripped off Brandon Lee and ‘The Crow.’

Some might argue that Jared Leto’s Joker was not as memorable as Heath Ledger’s or Joaquin Phoenix’s.

After all, both actors won Academy Awards for their work.

In comparison to the other two, Leto’s Joker received very little screen time in the Suicide Squad.

Regardless, Leto put in a lot of effort for his role, drawing on a variety of interesting sources of inspiration in the process.

But, in the case of Lindsay Lohan, Leto ripped off the late Brandon Lee’s The Crow for his Joker and, possibly, his entire career.

It’s unknown whether Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad character was inspired by the late Brandon Lee.

The Fight Club star, on the other hand, hasn’t shied away from naming his influences.

One of those influences was David Bowie, who, according to NME, inspired Leto’s portrayal of the villain.

Leto revealed, “I spoke with a writer and we talked about David Bowie for a while.”

“It’s not so much David’s music as it is his class, elegance, and timelessness.”

Bowie, according to Leto, is a reliable source for anything creative, not just acting.

Leto confided, “I think David Bowie is probably an inspiration for almost anything you can do creatively.”

Lindsay Lohan, on the other hand, believed Leto’s portrayal of the Joker was influenced by more than just another actor.

Brandon Lee, as some may know, was Bruce Lee’s son who died on the set of The Crow after being shot with a prop gun.

He had only recently begun his acting career and was only 28 years old at the time.

Lindsay Lohan, star of Mean Girls, went on to compare Lee’s appearance in The Crow to that of previous Jokers.

According to Contact Music, Lohan once shared a photo of Brandon Lee’s The Crow character on Instagram.

Lohan would also post photos of Leto’s Joker alongside those of the actors.

Heath Ledger’s and Jack Nicholson’s Jokers would also be included in the package.

Underneath the collage, Lohan wrote a caption that explained the message.

“Who wore it better?” the actress asked, comparing Lee’s appearance to that of the other actors.

After that, Lohan asked a question that appeared to be directed at Leto.

Lohan enquired, “Who based his entire music and film career on the film The Crow?”

Between Ledger and Nicholson, Jared Leto was the only actor with a successful musical career…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.