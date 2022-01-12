Jasmin Lawrence, who is Martin Lawrence’s daughter?

Jasmin, who is the daughter of Martin Lawrence?

Martin Lawrence rose to prominence as Maurice Warfield in What’s Happening Now!! in the 1990s.

Since then, he’s welcomed three children, one of whom, Jasmine, has made headlines due to her relationship.

Jasmin Lawrence, 25, is Martin Lawrence’s daughter, born on January 15, 1996.

She is Martin’s oldest child and his only child with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

She is a well-known actress who has appeared in films such as Family Time and Bad Boys for Life.

Jasmin made her television debut on E!’s new reality show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules in January 2022, which follows the lives of eight celebrity offspring who “come together to live and work as ranch hands in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, hoping to prove to themselves, their parents, and the world that they are more than their last names.”

Prior to her television roles, Jasmin earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University.

Jasmin made headlines in July 2021 when it was revealed that she is dating Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric.

Eric’s girlfriend wrote on his 32nd birthday, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.”

I love you so much, and I wish you many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories!!”

Eric is a writer and voice actor based out of Los Angeles, California, who is represented by Avalon Entertainment.

Martin had two more children with Shamicka Gibbs, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2012, after his divorce from Patricia Southhall in 1997.

Iyanna Faith, 21, and Amara Trinity, 19, are Jasmin’s younger siblings.

Despite having a well-known father and a well-known sister, Iyanna and Amara prefer to remain out of the spotlight.