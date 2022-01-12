Jasmin Savoy Brown, the star of ‘Scream,’ on Playing the First Queer Character in the Film Franchise (Exclusive)

Jasmin Savoy Brown, a franchise newcomer, is making history as the film’s first out LGBTQ character, 25 years after the original Scream first slashed its way into theaters.

The 27-year-old queer actress, best known for her roles on The Leftovers and Yellowjackets, plays Mindy Meeks-Martin in the fifth installment, simply titled Scream, alongside a diverse and inclusive cast that also includes Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Mason Gooding, who plays Brown’s twin brother, Chad.

Brown tells ET’s Matt Cohen, “It’s a huge honor.”

“But it also feels right because it isn’t a big deal for me.”

It simply reflects my personality in my family.

And a lot of actors get to do that with different aspects of their identities, whether it’s being straight or fill in the blank.

So, in Scream, I’m playing a version of myself onscreen.”

“When I think about the impact,” she adds, “it’s a big deal.”

With the fifth film, the franchise is taken over by writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, as well as directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The franchise was created by writer Kevin Williamson, the producer behind Dawon’s Creek and other hit teen series, and director Wes Craven.

Despite Williamson’s claim that the Scream movies “are coded in gay survival” as a gay kid growing up, the franchise has had a shaky history with LGBTQ representation.

Prior to Mindy, Scream 2 made a verbal mention that a minor character, police officer Richard Andrews (Philip Pavel), is gay, and the Scream 4 cast includes Robbie Mercer (Erik Knudsen), whose identity is hotly debated thanks to his final line, “I’m gay… I mean, if it helps.”

Meanwhile, MTV’s adaptation of the franchise was far more LGBTQ-friendly, with a few LGBTQ characters and stars.

Brown, on the other hand, is the first out performer to play a canonically out character who is given the opportunity to express her sexuality and identity on the big screen.

“I’m particularly grateful to the filmmakers for allowing me to do this.”

