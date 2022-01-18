Jasmine Chiswell, a popular TikTok star, has given birth to a son.

Jasmine Chiswell, a TikTok star, gives birth to a baby boy.

Jasmine Chiswell, who rose to fame on the platform thanks to her vintage-inspired style, has given birth to a son.

On Monday, January, she informed her 14 million followers of the news.

When a fan asked, “She ain’t posted in 2 daysss is the BABY HERE?” she replied, “Yes.”

Chiswell, who announced in September that she and husband Maverick McNeilly were expecting a baby boy, had been counting down the days until her due date, even posting dance videos that she hoped would “put me into labor.”

Last week, she wrote, “Any day, any minute now.”

“Guess what… If the baby doesn’t arrive… In the next day or so… We’re having an induction!” she added later.

“Ahhhhhh I’m both excited and nervous!!!”

“Ily both so so much!!!!” Chiswell said after McNeilly confirmed the birth of their son. She previously wrote on TikTok that her husband’s “excitement for our baby warms my heart.”

“Obviously, when I was younger, I wanted a boy and a boy sounded nice,” McNeilly previously stated, “but as you get older, you just go, ‘Who cares?’ and you just want a healthy baby and you’ll love them no matter what.”

The couple announced in December that they had chosen a name for their baby, but they haven’t revealed any other information about the child.

Chiswell, who is Scottish, claims she moved to America and met the “Love Of Her Life” through a dating app.

She had his child just a few years later!

