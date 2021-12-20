Jasmine Reveals a Big Secret She’s Kept From Gino on ’90 Day Fiancé’

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Shares a Big Secret With Gino

In terms of their immediate future, Gino and Jasmine are at odds.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine reveals a big secret she’s been keeping from Gino, who flew all the way from Michigan to Panama to meet her after they met online.

When it comes to Gino’s 51-year-old relationship with 34-year-old Jasmine, there are already major red flags.

Gino previously admitted to his family that despite being unemployed due to the pandemic, he has given her money for cosmetic procedures such as Botox and lip filler.

He’s also concerned about Jasmine’s vehement jealousy.

Jasmine was previously upset with Gino for being polite to a waitress while picking up his food in Michigan while he was on the phone with her, and she stopped talking to him after he tipped their waitress at a restaurant 15% for good service on Sunday’s episode.

Jasmine explained her jealousy to a friend, saying she’d been cheated on before.

She said of Gino, “I’m always calling him, and when he goes outside, he has to video call me when he’s at the place, when he’s in the car, when he’s back home.”

“Because he does that, I trust him.

When I inquire about evidence, I am not joking.”

“You can be the ideal wife; you can look stunning and treat your husband and children well.

She went on to say, “It’s never enough.”

“But, no, that won’t happen to me again.”

I’ve told him that being nice to women is impossible.

Particularly if I happen to be present.

It’s not that Gino is insane; it’s just that… even though I believe he’s very different from the other guys, trust takes time to earn.”

Gino also gave Jasmine an electric toothbrush and pregnancy tests, which she didn’t like.

Gino explained why cameras were given such unromantic gifts.

“This gift I brought for Jasmine is significant because manually cleaning your teeth is difficult,” he explained.

“You know, that thing’s spinning really fast.”

And, you know… it’s a lot easier to use.

Plus, I’m not sure if these are available in Panama.”

