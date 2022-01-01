Jason Barker, Angela Kukawski’s ‘killer’ boyfriend, is photographed for the first time as he faces charges.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that KARDASHIAN manager Angela Kukawski’s ‘killer’ boyfriend Jason Barker has been photographed for the first time since being charged with her murder.

The 55-year-old business manager was discovered dead in the trunk of her car a day after being reported missing on December 22. She had a number of high-profile clients, including the Kardashian family and Nicki Minaj.

After her death was ruled a homicide by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, has now been arrested and charged with murder.

Barker, according to police, killed Kukawski inside her Sherman Oaks home and then put her body in her car, which he drove to a family member’s Simi Valley home before fleeing.

Prosecutors say she was stabbed to death with a knife, and Barker is currently being held in the Van Nuys Jail in Los Angeles on a $200,000 bond.

Bail was increased to (dollar)3.07 million on December 29, and he is due in court on January 12.

Barker appears to be a devoted family man with a number of children, siblings, and his elderly mother, according to photos obtained by The Sun from social media.

In one photo, the tattooed murder suspect beams as he prepares a steak in his kitchen, while another shows him arm-in-arm with his ex-wife, Alison, and their children.

Alison confirmed Jason was her ex-husband and that the couple divorced in 2017, but she refused to comment further on his arrest when contacted by The Sun.

Barker allegedly attacked Kukawski “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, and a sadistic purpose,” according to the district attorney.

He appears to have only ever received traffic tickets in the past.

Kukawski’s death is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Kukawski, a mother of five, was working at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills at the time.

They specialize in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net-worth individuals,” according to the company’s website.

“Our services include bill paying and banking, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, tax preparation and tax planning, among other things,” the website said of what she and the company help their clients with.

“We’ll also help you with major purchases like real estate and cars, ensuring that you get the best deal possible.”

The Tupac Shakur estate, Kanye West, and OffSet were among the clients of the business manager.

She was described as “a straight shooter” and “hard-working” by those who knew her.

She was “beloved” in her industry, according to friends.

Todd C Bozick of Boulevard told Variety in a…

