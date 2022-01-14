Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka’s Relationship Timeline is a Hollywood Match Made in Heaven!

Jason Bateman and Wife Amanda Anka’s Relationship Timeline

Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, had been friends for a decade before they started dating, and they credit their long friendship as one of the reasons their relationship has lasted.

In January 2013, the Arrested Development alum told Redbook, “Our marriage has defied the odds and works really well.”

“We’re very conscious of our limits.”

We know how to annoy and not annoy one another.

It’s a waste of time if you can’t get along.

When you have a fight with your girlfriend, you drive away.

We learn how to fight quickly or not at all when we’re with us.

I had hoped to marry a mutual acquaintance.

“Friends are more durable than enemies.”

They met when they were both 18 years old in the mid-1980s, but didn’t start dating for another 10 years.

Despite becoming one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples, they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs.

Bateman, who rose to fame as a child actor, has been candid about his struggles with alcohol and drugs when he was younger.

He told Details in July 2009, “It was like Risky Business for ten years.”

“My parents had gone out of town, leaving me with a large sum of money, a car, and a house, and I had no idea when they would return.”

By the time I was 20, I’d worked so hard that I wanted to play even harder.

And I did it exceptionally well.”

By the time he married Anka in July 2001, the Ozark actor hadn’t completely calmed down, and his behavior nearly cost him his marriage.

His wife gave him an ultimatum after he returned home late one night.

Anka decided to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting while spending Christmas alone because he had gone on a planned trip without him.

“Do you want to keep being great in your twenties, or do you want to step up and graduate into adulthood?” he asked Details, recalling a question he asked himself at the time.

Francesca and Maple were born in 2006 and 2012, respectively, after the couple got over their rough patch.

Over the years, she’s won Golden Globes, Emmys, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

A Match Made in Hollywood! Jason Bateman and Wife Amanda Anka’s Relationship Timeline