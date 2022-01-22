Jason Bateman, star of ‘Ozark,’ married the daughter of a famous singer.

Jason Bateman is a director, producer, and actor who has starred in shows such as Ozark and Arrested Development.

His father, Kent Bateman, is an actor and director, as is his sister, Justine Bateman, who starred in the popular 1980s sitcom Family Ties as Mallory Keaton.

The Horrible Bosses star and his wife both come from a family of entertainers.

Here’s who Bateman is married to, as well as how many children they share.

On the first of January, Bateman was born.

He was born on November 14, 1969, in Rye, New York, and began his acting career as James Cooper on Little House on the Prairie and Derek Taylor on Silver Spoons at a young age.

When Bateman was 18 years old, he met his future wife while working on another TV show (The Hogan Family).

They began as friends and began dating after ten years of friendship.

“I looked around at the longest relationships I’d ever had, and they were the ones I had with my friends,” Bateman previously told The Daily Telegraph.

“I reasoned that if I was only going to marry once, I should marry a friend.”

They married, after all.

Bateman and Amanda Anka exchanged vows on July 3, 2001.

His bride is the daughter of Paul Anka, the legendary singer and songwriter.

Anne de Zoghed, a former model, was married to the Canadian musician from 1963 to 2000.

Alexandra Anka, Anthea Anka, Alicia Anka, and Amelia Anka are Amanda’s four sisters, while Ethan Anka is her half-brother.

Amanda has also appeared in small roles in the films Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Taxi, and Lost Highway.

Bateman admitted that he continued to enjoy his drinking habits after marrying Amanda, and that it nearly cost him his marriage.

“Do you want to keep being great at being in your 20s, or do you want to step up and graduate into adulthood?” he asked himself to Details (per Us Weekly).

Bateman made the decision to marry and started going to AA meetings.

Bateman prioritized his family, and on Oct. 1, he married his wife.

He and Amanda welcomed their first child, Francesca Nora Bateman, on December 28, 2006.

Maple Sylvie Bateman, their second daughter, was born six years later, on Feb.

10th of December, 2012.

Bateman gushed shortly after Maple’s birth…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.