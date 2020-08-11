Jason Derulo ‘knocks Will Smith’s front teeth out’ as golf lesson goes wrong in hilarious TikTok

JASON Derulo appeared to knock out Will Smith’s two front teeth in a golf lesson gone wrong as the pair filmed a hilarious TikTok video.

The singer cheekily tells the Men In Black star to “put some ice on that” after seeming to hit him in the face with a club.

The jokey clip starts off with the actor, 51, trying to help Jason, 30, with his game.

The Savage Love singer takes a huge swing – with Will standing right behind him.

The Hollywood star is seen falling to the ground before crawling to the camera to reveal his now toothless smile.

He then angrily tells Jason: “It’s my turn. It’s my turn. I only need one swing.”

The star then whacks his fellow prankster in the leg.

Sharing the video online, he joked: “And we never saw @jasonderulo again.”

Jason has racked up an impressive TikTok following thanks to his hilarious videos – and fans believe his latest post with Will is another one of his staged pranks.

One wrote: “Its wonderfully fake🤣🤣 nice”.

Another commented: “This has to be a prank😀😀.”

A third added: “That’s definitely not real”.

In May, the star appeared to break his front teeth while eating corn off a drill.

Holding the corn, which is fixed to a household drill, towards his mouth, the American hitmaker told his followers: “Hey, have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack.”

Jason then proceeded to eat the corn from the rotating drill.

However, all wasn’t as it seemed as he suddenly began screaming in pain and opened his mouth to reveal his dental disaster.

Later in the day, the hitmaker posted another video of him showing his broken two front teeth to girlfriend Jena Frumes.

He lisped: “For real, how much do you think it’s gonna fix? I know it’s f***ing ugly. It’s f***ing despicable.”

Despite the horrendous clip, Jason’s followers were convinced it was just a well edited prank.

One viewer penned: “Fake look closely at the teeth its special effects dope tho”.

“Can’t get any cornier than this,” another wrote. “I need your editor.”

Interestingly in the next few videos uploaded to his account, the singer sports a Hollywood smile, without a hint of a broken tooth.