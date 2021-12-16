Jason Hitch, star of 90 Day Fiancé, died at the age of 45 from complications related to COVID-19.

Jason Hitch, star of 90 Day Fiancé, died at the age of 45 as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Jason Hitch, who starred in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé, died in a Florida hospital’s intensive care unit on Tuesday, December 12.

Shannon, Jason’s sister, told TMZ that her brother died as a result of complications caused by the coronavirus and other factors.

Shannon also revealed that her brother was admitted to a Florida hospital’s intensive care unit.

She and her family were able to say their final goodbyes to Jason and be with him during his final moments, she said.

TLC issued a statement to E! News following the news of Jason’s death on December 3rd.

"We are saddened to hear about Jason Hitch's passing and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," the company said on page 15.

Jason was first introduced to fans of the dating reality show in 2014, when he was dating Cássia Tavares, a Brazilian woman who had relocated to the United States to be with him.

They eventually married and even started their own mail-order snack company, Gifting Fun, together, but they divorced in 2017.

Jason told Starcasm in January 2018: “I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had.”

“I took her to a Army Couples retreat near her birthday in Melbourne, Florida…but nothing worked.”

Jason claimed that he felt like he was the only one trying to save their marriage.

He went on to say, “She flipped a switch and that was it.”

“I couldn’t help.”

Jason was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves before putting his love life on display and showcasing his life in Florida on TLC.

He was a “true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men,” according to his sister, according to TMZ.

