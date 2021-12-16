Jason Hitch, star of ’90 Day Fiance,’ has died at the age of 45.

Jason Hitch, the star of ’90 Day Fiance,’ has died at the age of 45.

Jason Hitch, who starred in the second season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications, according to his sister Shannon.

Hitch died in an intensive care unit in a Florida hospital on Tuesday night.

Cassia Tavares of Brazil was the subject of Hitch’s story on 90 Day Fiance.

He was 45 years old when he died.

Shannon told TMZ that Hitch’s family was by his side and holding his hand during his final moments.

As far as his family knew, Hitch had not been vaccinated and had no pre-existing medical conditions.

Shannon told TMZ that her brother was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida and was a “true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men.”

The relationship between Hitch and Tavares was documented in 90 Day Fiance Season 2, which aired on TLC in 2014.

Tavares had an online relationship with one of Jason’s friends before they met on Facebook.

Tavares and Hitch began dating after that relationship ended.

Tavares lived with Hitch and his father when she moved to the United States.

Hitch was 38 and Tavares was 23 when the show was filmed.

In January 2018, after Hitch was charged with domestic violence, the couple announced their intention to divorce after three years of marriage.

Three months later, the couple decided to postpone their divorce in the hopes of saving their marriage.

According to Us Weekly, the criminal charges against her were also dropped.

Hitch filed for divorce in September 2018, and the divorce was finalized in October of the same year.

“Communication, physical attraction, and doing whatever it takes” are three characteristics of a successful relationship, according to Hitch, who told Radar Online at the time.

“Right now, it’s time to branch out.

We’ll probably keep in touch.

Although some speculated that Tavares married Hitch for the purpose of obtaining a green card, Hitch stated that they married for love.

He explained, “She did not come here just to become an American citizen.”

“In Brazil, she had a happy life.

She was nearing the end of her studies at the university.

She wasn’t obligated to marry me.”

Tavares hasn’t said anything about Hitch’s death, and he hasn’t updated his Instagram account since May.

She married an Italian man named Giuseppe in February.

She wrote at the time, “Unfortunately, COVID prevented us from holding a larger ceremony.”

“As well as his mother…”

Jason Hitch, ’90 Day Fiance’ Star, Dead at 45