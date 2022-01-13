Jason Mamoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have announced their DIVORCE, stating that they are ‘freeing each other’ from their 16-year marriage.

In an Instagram post, Jason Momoa confirmed that he and his wife Lisa Bonet had decided to end their nearly 16-year marriage.

In 2017, the couple married.

The news was shared by the Aqua Man actor via Instagram.

“We’ve all felt the pinch and changes of these transformative times,” he wrote.

Our family is no exception to the revolution that is taking place…

“I’m feeling and growing as a result of the current seismic shifts.”

“As a result, we’ve decided to share some family news –

“We’re divorcing.”

“We share this not because it’s newsworthy, but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lives,” Jason continued.

“We set each other free – to be the people we’re learning to be…

“Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our children.”

“Teaching our Kids What Is Possible –

“Prayer in Action”

“May Love triumph.”