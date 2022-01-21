Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet “drifted apart” before their breakup.

On January, fans were surprised to see Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.

They had been together for 16 years when they announced their split at the age of 12.

Now, a source tells E! News what led to their breakup.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet: What Really Happened?

Fans of the Aquaman actor and the High Fidelity actress were taken aback when they announced their split on Jan.

Prior to their split, a source tells E! News that the stars were simply going in “different” directions.

“Jason is very serious about his career and is eager to get started.

“He’s found success, and it’s fueling him and bringing him great joy,” the insider says.

“Lisa wants to be in LA and doesn’t want to spend long periods of time with him on location.”

Lisa’s “priorities are different right now,” according to the source, and she’s “very into” health and wellness.

“She is driven by that.”

“They drifted apart and wanted different things,” the insider says, adding that the Game of Thrones star “was moving in a different direction that did not fit into her lifestyle.”

Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, have two children, Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13. They have been together for 16 years, including four years of marriage.

Lisa Kravitz has a daughter with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Zo Kravitz.

“Zo is very close to Lisa and will be a huge support as she goes through this,” a source says of the Big Little Lies star, adding, “She also really likes Jason and has a good relationship with him, so it’s all very sad that this chapter is coming to an end.”

She adores them both, but she recognizes that the time had come for them to part ways.”

In a joint statement shared on Instagram on January, the two said:

Jason and Lisa announced to their fans on December 12 that they were “divorcing in marriage.”

“We are not sharing this because we believe it is newsworthy,” they stated.

“But so that we can live with dignity and honesty as we go about our lives.”

Our love continues to evolve in ways that it wishes to be known and lived.”

Their message continued, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

“Our commitment to this sacred life and our children is unwavering.”

Lisa revealed a “new” chapter in her life just weeks before the breakup…

