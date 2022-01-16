Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, for example, had long relationships that ended in short marriages.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are two celebrities whose long relationships ended in short marriages.

In Hollywood, four years can be mistaken for a long marriage, but for Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, it was the end of a 16-year relationship.

Jason Momoa’s teen dream came true in 2005.

At a jazz club in Hollywood, he finally met Lisa Bonet, his Cosby Show crush, and they bonded over grits and pints of Guinness at the 101 Coffee Shop.

“And, you know, the rest is history,” Momoa told James Corden several years ago while regaling the Late Late Show audience with his “anything is f–king possible” love story.

The couple married in October 2017 after already having two children together, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, who joined Bonet’s daughter Zo Kravitz, who she shares with her first husband Lenny Kravitz.

“I never thought I’d say this, but…I plan on spending the rest of my life with her,” Momoa said at the Justice League premiere in December, with Bonet by his side.

“But it’s just that moment,” he said, gesturing to go up a notch.

‘I’m going to stay with you for the rest of your life.’

Unfortunately, their relationship is now history (along with the 101 Coffee Shop, which closed in 2021 after 20 years, another COVID-19 pandemic casualty).

In a January interview, Momoa and Bonet revealed their relationship.

They said in a joint statement he posted on Instagram that they were “parting ways in marriage”—not because they didn’t love each other, but because they were freeing each other to “be who we are learning to become…Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life andamp; our Children.”

They’d been together for 16 years, according to Bonet, who told Porter in 2018 that while they weren’t “full-on from the moment we saw each other,” they’d been “together from the day that we met.”

Fans have speculated that when Bonet sat down with her A Different World co-star Marisa Tomei for an interview with Interview magazine, which was published in December, she was foreshadowing the news.

twenty-first.

Tomei inquired as to what had been “calling” her recently.

“Learning to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” Bonet responded.

We’ve taken out all of the extraneous noise,…

