Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have divorced after four years of marriage: “We Free Each Other.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have divorced after four years of marriage, saying, “We Free Each Other.”

It’s been an unexpected turn of events.

After a four-year marriage, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have divorced.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on January 12.

“As a result, we share our family news that we are divorcing.”

We’re sharing this not because it’s breaking news, but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty.”

The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 54-year-old actress expressed their desire to set a good example for their two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“Our love continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement said.

“We free each other to be who we are learning to be… Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our children Teaching our children What is possible Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J and L”

In October 2017, the long-distance couple married.

