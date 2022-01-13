Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Have Ended Their 16-Year Relationship

A Look Back At Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s 16-Year Relationship

Another well-known Hollywood couple has split up.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are “divorcing.”

The couple announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, promising that their “love between us continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

While the split appears to be amicable, it does bring an end to a 16-year relationship.

Momoa is the stepfather of Bonet’s daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, from her previous marriage to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

If her friendship with Kravitz — and Momoa’s famous friendship — is any indication, the entire family may be able to stay close even after they’ve parted ways.

So, in honor of one of Hollywood’s most famous love stories, ET looks back at Momoa and Bonet’s heartfelt romance.

2004-2005 — First Impressions

Different versions of the story have circulated about when Momoa and Bonet first started dating, but they’ve both stated that their relationship started the day they met.

At a jazz club in Los Angeles, the two were introduced by mutual friends.

In a profile piece for Net-A-Porter in 2018, Bonet said, “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together since the day we met.”

Momoa needed a ride home from the club that night, and she offered to give him a ride.

They stopped for a drink and some food at a cafe along the way, and it was there that something clicked.

“Love came in a big way at that point, and he didn’t run like I think a lot of men do,” Bonet recalled.

“He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder like a caveman!”

Baby Girl, July 2007.

Lola, the couple’s first child, was born in July 2017 to the couple.

Bonet’s first daughter, Zoe, was already 18 at the time.

Momoa, on the other hand, came dangerously close to missing his daughter’s birth.

In a 2019 interview with Esquire magazine, the actor reflected.

