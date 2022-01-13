Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Cutest Family Quotes: “My Greatest Piece of Art”

The Sweetest Family Quotes from Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’

Before splitting in January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely spoke about their picture-perfect family, but when they did, they said the sweetest things about their children.

Ten years after welcoming their daughter, Lola, the couple secretly married in 2017.

In the year 2008, Nakoa-Wolf, the couple’s son, was born.

Zo Kravitz, her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, was born in 1988.

Not only has she maintained a cordial relationship with the musician since their breakup, but the Game of Thrones actress is also friendly with Lenny.

In fact, in December 2018, the couple purchased matching statement jewelry.

Momoa captioned a photo of the “Low” singer with the caption, “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha.”

“I gave @lennykravitz an amazing bone skull ring from @leroyswoodentattoos.”

Take a look at his instagram.

Thank you, Lenny, for showing up to support me on @nbcsnl. Aloha j.”

During his appearance on Saturday Night Live that same month, Lenny referred to the actor as his “brother.”

“Doing his thing,” he wrote.

Zo has a close relationship with her stepfather, which she discussed in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview.

When she was in high school, she met Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who now calls her Zozobear.

At the time, he drank 40s with her and her friends.

In the same year, the Big Little Lies alum posted a sweet birthday message to Momoa on Instagram.

She captioned a sweet selfie with the Hawaii native, “Love you papabear.”

“You rascal, have a wonderful birthday.”

“Love u bear,” he commented.

However, after four years of marriage, the Hawaii native announced his separation from Bonet in January 2022.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy,” Momoa wrote at the time on Instagram, “but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“Our love continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We liberate each other to be the people we’re learning to be… Our unwavering commitment to this sacred life and our children.”

Continue reading to find out what Momoa and have to say.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’