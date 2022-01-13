Jason Momoa finished ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ just hours before the Lisa Bonet split was announced.

Jason Momoa announced his split from Lisa Bonet just hours after wrapping filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of (hashtag)Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents,” James Wan wrote on Instagram with Momoa, 42, and Patrick Wilson on Wednesday, January 12.

THANK YOU a MILLION TIMES to the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this film.

Particularly in the UK, where we shot 95% of the movie.

Some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.

Also, kudos to the outstanding Hawaiian and Los Angeles units.”

“I can’t wait to share this little film with you all,” the 44-year-old comic book writer said, adding that the film still has “a very long way to go before it will be ready.”

Wan stood behind Momoa and Wilson, 48, as the costars knelt smiling under a showerhead’s spray in the social media post.

The Game of Thrones alum released a statement an hour after the post, announcing that he and Bonet, 54, had called it quits after four years of marriage.

“We’ve all felt the pinch and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is brewing, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place.”

“As a result, we share our Family news that we are divorcing,” the actor wrote.

“We share this not because we believe it is newsworthy, but so that we can live with dignity and honesty as we go about our daily lives.”

While his and the actress’ love “continues,” they are “free[ing]each other to be who [they]are learning to become,” according to the Hawaii native.

Lola, 14, and Nakfa-Wolf, 13, are the children of the previous couple.

When she spoke to Marisa Tomeifor of Interview magazine last month, Bonet, who is also the mother of Zo, 33, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, hinted at their breakup.

“I’m definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following the universe’s invitation.

