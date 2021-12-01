Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset Only Knew “A Little” About Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan’s Feud

He’s serious about his work.

While Jason Oppenheim is in charge of the realtors on Selling Sunset, he told Us Weekly exclusively that he isn’t always aware of their personal drama.

Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan’s feud was only “a little bit” familiar to the 44-year-old cofounder of the Oppenheim Group.

They dated the same mystery man (who Us exclusively identified as Peter Cornell, a fellow Oppenheim Group employee) a few years ago.

Christine, 33, claimed they were engaged just a few months before he proposed to Emma, 30, but the Boston native doubted Christine’s relationship with her ex was serious.

“To some extent, it did come to my attention,” Jason told Us Weekly.

The boss, who co-owns the Oppenheim Group with his twin brother Brett, admitted that he was unaware of Emma and Christine’s problems.

“Each [woman’s] respective opinions and stories on all that whole situation were not completely surprising to me,” he admitted.

“It wasn’t entirely unexpected, but I did learn a few things while watching the show.”

Jason went on to say that the fourth season of Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix just before Thanksgiving, provided him with more information, but it didn’t change his mind about the new realtor.

“I’d known Emma for a long time.

“I have a great deal of personal and professional respect for her,” he said.

“I’m not surprised [by]how well she did, but I’m very pleased with how she performed on camera, off camera, and in general.”

She is, after all, a very impressive woman.”

Jason, who is dating Christine’s co-star Chrishell Stause, was less complimentary.

“I don’t spend a lot of time with her,” he told Us, adding that he can’t say whether or not being a mother has changed the queen bee’s heart.

He blamed their lack of communication on the holidays and travel, but Christine’s future is in jeopardy, as fans know.

In Season 4, Jason tells the Texas native that he can’t keep her on the team if she keeps causing problems for the rest of his employees.

Is she still employed by the Los Angeles firm? “Let’s see,” she says.

“Let’s put that off until season 5,” he teased.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now available on Netflix, and a fifth season has already been ordered.

Christina Garibaldi contributed to this report.

