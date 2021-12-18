Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset reveals which Costars work the hardest and reveals more cast secrets.

Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset reveals which Costars put in the most effort and reveals more cast secrets.

While fans of the Netflix series Selling Sunset only get a glimpse of the Oppenheim Group agents’ professional and personal lives, Jason Oppenheim is spilling the beans on some behind-the-scenes set secrets, including whether or not they are all in the same office.

“It’s not often that every single person [in the office]is present; usually it’s just subsets of people,” the 44-year-old Oppenheim Group cofounder told Us Weekly exclusively in November.

“[Because], you know, the chances of every single woman not doing a showing, listing, open house, or working from home or something like that is pretty unlikely — out of, like, 15 people — but it does happen.”

I’m probably the most in the office, followed by Mary [Fitzgerald] and Chrishell [Stause], Emma [Hernan], and Nicole [Young], who isn’t on the show but is in here a lot, and then it all depends.

Brett Oppenheim, my brother, is here.”

Despite being surrounded by strong women on the Netflix series, the University of California, Berkeley alum also works with several male agents.

(One of them, Peter Cornell, made headlines earlier this month when Us revealed that he dated both Christine Quinn and the Emma Leigh and Co founder, 30.)

“In the office, there are more female agents than male agents,” Jason told Us.

“And then it’s probably 5050 in the Orange County office.”

So, in Orange County, I believe you’ll see a greater gender mix.”

The former attorney couldn’t stop gushing about everyone’s work ethic at the California-based real estate agency.

“I mean, Mary works really hard on small deals, sometimes too hard,” Jason explained.

“I’m like, ‘Take it easy.’ Chrishell is a hard worker.”

Mary, Chrishell, and Emma, I’d say.

But, you know, I can’t rank the entire [team].

… I’m not surprised [Emma] did so well [as a show newcomer], but I’m very pleased with how she performed on and off camera.

She is, after all, a very impressive woman.”

The fourth season of the reality show — which debuted on the — is now available.

