Jason Segal, a fan of ‘Cobra Kai,’ sent him a ‘beautiful text message.’

Jason Segal, a fan of ‘Cobra Kai,’ sent William Zabka a “beautiful text message.”

Cobra Kai has a slew of well-known fans.

Carrie Underwood attended the Season 4 All-Valley Karate Tournament as a well-known fan.

There are a lot more, and they make William Zabka feel like a celebrity.

After the premiere of episode 1 of Cobra Kai Season 4 on December 1, Zabka participated in a Qandamp;A session.

Zabka gave three names when asked about a famous Cobra Kai fan.

Netflix has released Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

How I Met Your Mother featured Zabka and Ralph Macchio as special guests.

Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) joked that The Karate Kid was a tragedy about Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) bullying Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

Cobra Kai has had to deal with such reactions, and Jason Segal from How I Met Your Mother is there to help.

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: How Peyton List Broke Mary Mouser’s Thumb in a Single Fight Scene

“One of my most sentimental favorites is Jason Segal,” Zabka said at the Q&A. “Ralph and I did How I Met Your Mother, and he just sent me the most beautiful text message one day about how much he loves the show and how much it means to him and everything.”

As a result, thank you, Jason.

There have been a lot of unexpected people in my life, people I’ve worked with.”

Zabka’s use of social media has allowed him to connect with industry titans he would have never met otherwise.

Bloodsport, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, was one of Johnny’s favorite movies.

Now Van Damme is a Zabka fan.

“Here’s a really fun one I got on Instagram,” Zabka said. “Jean-Claude Van Damme sent a message just raving about it.”

“‘You’ve got the Karate down pat, and you’ve got the sensei down pat.

‘Keep going, brother.’ I love them all.”

Zabka can’t believe he got a call from Van Damme himself.

Zabka said, “I saw his little blue checkmark in his inbox.”

“‘Come on, is this really him?'” she says.

Andrew Garfield was the well-known fan who posed the question.

In some of his interviews, the former Spider-Man mentioned Cobra Kai.

As a result, the cast made a video to express their gratitude.

When Garfield was promoting his Netflix film tick tick… BOOM!, the streaming service linked their film and show, which Zabka was thrilled to be a part of.

“It’s fantastic that our fellow actors are…

