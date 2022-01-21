Jasper Waller-Bridge, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brother, is engaged to Michelle Dockery.

Michelle Dockery is engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

After being introduced by friends, the two met in 2019.

Michelle and Jasper made their big screen debut at the Rome Film Festival in 2019.

While Michelle is best known for her acting roles, Jasper works for the James Grant talent agency and was once Louis Tomlinson’s manager.

Michelle had been married to John Dineen previously.

“The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received,” a spokesperson for the 40-year-old actress told ET at the time. “The family would kindly request that they be left to grieve in private.”

They had only been engaged for a year when he died.

Michelle talked about how the loss affected her entire world, including her work, in an interview with The Guardian.

“I don’t have the right words to describe how I felt.”

“As well as how it still feels,” she explained.

“I’ve never been more dedicated to anything than him in my life.”

As a result, everything was turned off at the time.

Everything revolves around work.

It didn’t matter what I did for a living.

You’ve suddenly transformed into an [oncological]expert.

This stuff becomes your world, and that was, of course, my primary concern.”

Michelle considered herself a widow despite the fact that she was only 33 at the time of her then-fiancé’s death.

“I do refer to myself as a widow,” she admitted.

“We were engaged and married at heart, so I am a widow.”

