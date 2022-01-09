Jaunita Hardy is the first wife of Sidney Poitier.

In January 2022, the death of BAHAMIAN-AMERICAN actor Sidney Poitier made headlines.

Many people were curious about his dating life and first marriage to Juanita Hardy after hearing of his death.

Jaunita Hardy is best known as Sidney Poitier’s first wife.

She is the founder of Tiger Management Consulting Group, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, outside of her previous relationship.

Hardy earned her master’s degree from George Washington University after graduating from Livingstone College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

On April 29, 1950, Poitier and Hardy married, but 15 years later, in 1965, they divorced.

Poitier’s divorce from Hardy is linked to his affair with actress Diahann Carroll.

Carroll was an American actress, singer, model, and activist who co-starred with Poitier in the films Pory and Bess (1959) and Paris Blues (1961).

Prior to her death, Carroll published a memoir called “The Legs Are the Last To Go,” in which she claimed to have had a nine-year affair with Poitier, beginning in 1963, and revealed that he persuaded her to divorce her then-husband, Monte Kay, so they could be together.

She was allegedly supposed to move into a 10-room apartment after fulfilling her side of the alleged agreement, but things had changed.

“He changed the locks on the apartment, so I couldn’t get in.”

“Then he demanded that I write him a check to cover the cost of his purchase and decorating,” Carroll wrote.

“Submissive and desperate, I did as I was told.”

While Poitier and Hardy eventually divorced in 1965, he allegedly told Carroll that he wasn’t ready for another marriage, prompting her to date other men.

Poitier has six children, four of whom he shares with Hardy.

Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, and Gina were born to the former couple during their marriage.

Sydney and Anika, born with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, are his other daughters.

According to PEOPLE, Gina died in 2018 at the age of 57, but her cause of death was never revealed, with her obituary only stating that her death was “quick and unexpected.”

Gaetan Gouraige, her high school sweetheart, and she had four children before her death.