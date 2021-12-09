Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom fame displays his Christmas decorations in his Delaware home while his son Eli, 3, decorates the tree.

Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom fame displays his Christmas decorations in his Delaware home while his 3-year-old son Eli decorates the tree.

The reality star shared a funny photo of his son admiring the work of a special assistant who helped with the decorations.

Javi shared a photo on Instagram Stories of his three-year-old son, Eli, gazing up at their white-lit tree.

However, the toddler’s focus was on the elf perched on one of the branches, not the lights.

While the rest of the garland was wrapped around the spruce, the elf was holding the end of it.

“The tree needed to be decorated anyway. thanks elf!” the father-of-two captioned the photo taken from behind the little one.

Javi shared photos from his Thanksgiving celebrations with both of his sons earlier this month.

Javi has an eight-year-old son, Lincoln, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau, 29.

As he captured the brothers playing a game of shootout on their indoor basketball arcade, the TV star appeared to be having a good time with his athletic sons.

“Get some buckets!” shouted the MTV dad.

While tossing the basketballs into the hoops, the siblings took turns.

“Made it!” Lincoln exclaimed as his ball bounced off one hoop and swished through the other.

“Yeah, but that’s not enough,” their father replied.

“Why did I buy this thing?” he asked himself in the caption.

In the following story, the brothers traded their basketball for a blue balloon, which they tossed back and forth.

The two made sure the balloon stayed in the air and didn’t fall to the ground.

“Get up! Get it!” he exhorted them.

Fans recently chastised the Teen Mom 2 star for “putting too much pressure” on Eli, especially around his birthday.

During the little one’s special day, the star shared a series of photos of him.

“Eli is three! You bring so much joy to life and I cannot wait to continue to watch you grow,” he wrote in the caption.

Every year, we strive to outperform the previous one.

“Your achievements at two were incredible, so I can only imagine what you’ll accomplish at three.”

You’re witty, sweet, athletic, wild, daring, loving, and a whole lot more.”

“Today is your day, my king! I love you so much!” he said at the end.

Javi’s choice of words in his birthday post was subsequently slammed by Reddit users.

“Why does he put so much…,” one person wondered.

