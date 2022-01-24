Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom fame posts a shirtless video from his bed, leading fans to believe he’s hooking up with ex Kailyn Lowry.

Javi Marroquin, star of Teen Mom, posts a shirtless video from his bed, leading fans to believe he’s hooking up with ex Kailyn Lowry.

While rumors persist that he is hooking up with his baby mama Kailyn Lowry, TEEN Mom star Javi Marroquin recorded himself lying shirtless in bed.

After going on a romantic kayaking date together last month, the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors.

Before heading off for an early morning workout, Javi wished his social media followers a “good morning” in a video while still in bed.

He addressed his fans without a shirt on, displaying his massive arm tattoos while appearing sleepy-eyed and staring directly at the camera.

The MTV star posted a clip of himself waking up at 5:00 a.m. to his Instagram Stories, along with a message to his fans that read, “Make it a good day!”

Fans are wondering if the Teen Mom 2 star and his ex-wife Kailyn have rekindled their romance after the positive post.

Fans took advantage of Kailyn’s Instagram Q&A session last week in the hopes of eliciting answers about her relationship with Javi from the TV star.

When a fan asked the star a seemingly innocent question about her son’s father, “Did Javi play football when he was younger?” fans got a lot more than they bargained for.

The young mother responded by turning the camera around to reveal that she and her baby daddy were in the same vehicle.

As he drove the car with Kail in the passenger seat, the reality star dad was dressed head-to-toe in blue to support their son Lincoln’s team.

“I graduated from high school.

He chanted, “I played on the Lee High Valley Cardinals, baby, let’s go! Number three!”

“Also, please have him on one of the podcasts again!” the same fan wrote in a second message.

“So actually Javi is going to record with us on Wednesday for this coming Thursday’s episode of Coffee Convos podcast and we’re gonna do the recap of the Teen Mom Family Reunion,” Kailyn returned to the video, adding.

Several other clues have also been discovered by eagle-eyed fans, which could indicate that the former couple is back together.

Javi “spotted her (dollar)200 at Target” after forgetting her debit card at home, according to the mother-of-four.

On Saturday, she used TikTok to show her receipt to the camera and say, “Javi spotted me.”

Kailyn revealed what she purchased, including a black makeup bag and matching brush bag, a hair crimping iron, and water bottles.

Kailyn continued to show off more of her purchases, which included athleisure wear and snacks for the kids, as Javi, 28, cracked jokes in the background.

