Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom has been dubbed “the best dad” after sharing a video of his son Lincoln, 8, crying over a Christmas gift.

After sharing a video of his son Lincoln crying over his Christmas gift, TEEN Mom fans dubbed Javi Marroquin “the best dad” ever.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex surprised their eight-year-old son with courtside seats to watch the Philadelphia 76ers, his favorite basketball team.

The basketball-obsessed father and son duo had a great time together watching a game up close and personal.

In a video of Lincoln’s reaction to receiving the gift, Javi told his son, “It’s nothing to cry about.”

“You deserve it,” he added as he embraced and kissed his son.

“Are you okay? Why are you crying?”

The video then cuts to the pair using their tickets and arriving at the game.

Lincoln walked in front of his father through the arena entrance, right on the main floor, wearing his Seth Curry jersey over a black T-shirt.

They sat courtside, where they could see all of their players from only a few feet away.

Javi and his son screamed, clapped, and cheered as they watched every play unfold, all while rooting for the 76ers.

Lincoln even got to interact with his favorite player, Seth Curry, at one point, and he could be seen smiling and beaming from the exciting moment while wearing a mask.

Javi included some photos from the event in addition to the sweet video of Lincoln crying over his Christmas gift and clips from their time at the game.

One image showed Lincoln posing in front of his seat, right on the court, while a player behind him fired a basketball shot.

Another photo showed the eight-year-old taking off his mask for a brief moment to smile with the 76ers mascot, who had one arm around Lincoln and the other hand up in a peace sign.

Javi’s arm around Lincoln and both of them cheesing for the camera, the Teen Mom dad then jumped in for an adorable father-son photo on the court.

“Christmas came early for my big dawg yesterday, and it was one of the best memories I’ll remember with him,” he wrote in the caption.

“He got courtside seats to watch the @sixers, and he got to meet his favorite player @sdotcurry.”

“I, too, was caught off guard by his reaction.

“Let’s goooo’ love you @lincmarroquin,” I was expecting.

Fans were taken aback by the lavish gift and emotional reaction, which they attributed to Javi’s excellent parenting.

“You are an amazing father! Little man is lucky to have you as his…,” one admirer said.

