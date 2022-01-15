Javi Marroquin spotted Kailyn Lowry’s (dollar)200 at Target days after she spent ‘(dollar)766’ at the store, according to Kailyn.

Javi Marroquin spotted Kailyn Lowry’s (dollar)200 at Target days after she spent ‘(dollar)766’ at the store, according to Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry.

In a recent video, the 29-year-old revealed that her ex-boyfriend assisted her.

Kailyn revealed on TikTok on Saturday that she forgot her debit card while running errands at Target.

“Javi spotted me,” the Teen Mom 2 star said as she showed her receipt to the camera.

She then said she’d show her TikTok followers what she paid (dollar)203.16 for at Target.

Kailyn revealed what she purchased, including a black makeup bag and matching brush bag, a hair crimping iron, and water bottles.

Kailyn continued to show off more of her purchases, which included athleisure wear and snacks for her four sons, while Javi, 28, cracked jokes in the background.

Kailyn’s ex then took center stage to reveal what he spent (dollar)7.38 on at Target.

Javi stated that he had purchased Dove soap, mouthwash, and toothpaste.

Javi asks Kailyn to repay him via Venmo at the end of the video.

Kailyn and Javi married in 2012 and have an eight-year-old son named Lincoln.

Kailyn recently shared another video on TikTok, this time revealing items she purchased during a previous Target trip.

The mother of four claimed in the video that the outing was originally intended to collect “essential items” for the family’s trip to Atlanta, Georgia.

Kailyn started the video by photographing her shopping cart full of items at the cash register, then zooming in on the hefty total displayed on the screen.

“I really overextended myself,” she was overheard saying in the background.

Kailyn then revealed her final bill, which was (dollar)766.31.

“Just got back from Target and I never expected to spend this much, but I spent nearly (dollar)800 and this is what (dollar)800 gets you at Target,” she said as she held up the receipt.

Kailyn arranged the items on the table to show off her extensive shopping trip while explaining everything she purchased.

Kailyn revealed she reunited with Javi the day before her second Target haul video, as the two cheered on Lincoln’s soccer team.

Kailyn posted a video of the group walking in the park together, as well as an Instagram photo of Lincoln and Javi, the team’s coach, wearing matching jerseys.

“I’m willing to do anything for my son.”

She captioned the photo, “Anything for the team.”

