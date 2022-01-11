Javicia Leslie, star of ‘Batwoman,’ Talks Season 3, Ryan’s Romance, and What She’s Looking Forward to When the Series Returns [Exclusive]

Javicia Leslie, star of ‘Batwoman,’ talks about Season 3, Ryan’s romance, and what she’s looking forward to when the show returns [Exclusive]

Season 3 of Batwoman premiered in October 2021, and the CW series wasted no time getting right into the exciting next chapter of Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) adventure.

Javicia Leslie spoke with about what’s happened so far in season 3 and what she’s looking forward to in the upcoming episodes when the show returns in January.

[Spoilers for the first half of Batwoman Season 3 are included in this article.]

Javicia Leslie first appeared as Ryan Wilder in Batwoman Season 2, and she’s come a long way since then.

Ryan’s first appearance as Batwoman saw her pondering what it meant to assume the role.

In the second season, she also assisted the Bat Team in locating Kate Kane.

Leslie explained Ryan’s growth in Season 2 by saying her character went from grappling with “the shadow of the suit and what it represented” to embracing something greater:

“It started to shift into a place where it wasn’t so much about being in the shadow as it was about bringing Kate home.”

It was more about how do you help these people with whom you’ve formed such a close relationship heal? How do you help them find their person? And that had become her ultimate goal.”

Beyond the search for Kate, Ryan faces new challenges in Batwoman Season 3, including reuniting with her birth family.

Working with the actors who play Jada (Robin Givens) and Marquis (Nick Creegan) Jet has been a highlight of filming the most recent batch of episodes, according to Leslie:

“It’s been a lot of fun.

To be honest, I enjoy working with the actors I get to work with.

Nick Creegan is incredible, and he’s having a blast with the role.

Robin Givens, on the other hand, is treated like royalty in Hollywood.

She’s been doing this for a while, and she’s just incredible.

And she and I have become unbelievably close.

It’s like icing on the cake to be a part of this new capacity with them.”

The on-screen chemistry between the actors is undeniable.

Of course, when it comes to the Bat Team, this is also true.

In Batwoman Season 2, Ryan and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) have a rocky start, but as the series progresses, the two become close friends.

Luke will have grown up by the time season 3 begins.

“He just directed his first episode of Batwoman that we just wrapped. So, he’s just a freaking star in every kind of way, whether it be through being able to act with him or being directed by him or even him as a writer and as a creator. So yeah, it’s a lot of fun. A lot of fun.”

“In the alternate universe with the Flash, we only talked about it. Sophie wasn’t in the episode. So, it wasn’t something that we played into physically. So, walking away from it, it’s a really cool thing. I’ve never played a character that’s been married or anything like that. So, even talking about it is fun.”

“I want Ryan to be happy. I want Sophie to be happy. So, if it’s meant for them to be happy together, then that’s amazing. If it’s meant for them to be happy separately and that’s the healthiest version, I’m also OK with that.”

