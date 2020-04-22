Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright “Hoping” to Make a Quarantine Baby During Coronavirus

When you can’t stay away, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will play.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to keep couples at home, one Vanderpump Rules pair can’t help but wonder if this is a good time to think about expanding the family.

In an exclusive interview for E!’s digital series Just the Sip, Jax and Brittany were asked about their plans to start a family. As it turns out, it’s on the top of their mind.

“We’re going strong. We’re hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this,” Brittany shared with E! News. “We’re ready to go.”

Jax added while laughing, “I wasn’t sure at the beginning. I was like I’m not sure this is a good idea. I don’t know how long this is going to go on. I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like what if we won’t be able to get to the doctor? But I put all of that past me.”

While the couple didn’t have any big news to share, the Bravo stars previously revealed to E! News that they are both trying to keep the spark alive during quarantine.

“I think cooking together can be fun. Taking a bath together,” Brittany proposed to us. “If you’re fully stocked, get some whipped cream out.”

Whenever the timing is right, Jax made it clear that he hopes to follow in his parent’s footsteps by providing his own son or daughter a beautiful childhood.

“My parents worked really hard to give my sister and I everything,” he shared with E! News’ Justin Sylvester. “Now I look back and my dad worked his ass off literally to get me everything I’ve ever wanted. I want to be that person. I want to be that dad. I never want to say no. My parents were just such good parents.”

Jax continued, “My father was an amazing man and I just hope I can do it justice.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on all the latest episodes online now.

