Jax Taylor Blindsided By “Intense” Vanderpump Rules Virtual Reunion

Will the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion be the most dramatic one yet?

As Jax Taylor exclusively told E! News, the taped sit down with Andy Cohen and his co-stars was “a little bit more intense than [he’s] used to.” We can’t say this is a surprising update as, throughout season 8, the SUR bartender has found himself at odds with Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and others.

“It is what it is with our group, you know? I mean, there always is going to be drama. There’s always going to be arguing whether there’s a show or there’s not a show,” Brittany Cartwright‘s husband told E!. “I mean that’s just the group I’m involved with, as we’ve known each other for many, many years.”

While Jax noted that not all of the Pump Rules cast gets along, he made it clear that they’re “all family.” Nonetheless, Lisa Vanderpump‘s longtime employee revealed he was blindsided by the intensity of the reunion.

“But the reunion, it was very intense. I didn’t think it was going to be that intense,” he continued. “The second part of the season, you know, I kind of had a couple of ups and downs, but like I tell everybody else, you follow somebody with the camera for six months and don’t have a couple of sit downs in your life. Tell me if that’s normal.”

Lance Bass—who joined Jax for the E! News chat while promoting their new mixer product, Just Add X—said Lisa “struck gold” with her Pump Rules cast. Why?

“The fact that you all are best friends, and you love each other and hate each other at the same time, like it is insane,” the ‘N Sync alum quipped.

Even though Jax said the group dynamic is “incredibly, incredibly, super dysfunctional,” he defended that he and his co-stars try to grow from their on-camera experiences.

“With our group that’s been tough. I tend to make the same mistake more than two or three times, but it’s always good fun. Like I said, nobody has really gotten extremely hurt from anything,” he added. “Sometimes we, we do malicious things, but we have good intentions, and it’s just the way our group works. We fight hard, but we love hard.”

Speaking of fighting hard, the virtual nature of this year’s reunion made things “a little tough” for the Bravolebrity.

“If I had the choice between doing a virtual reunion or a non-virtual one, I would do it in person. It was a little tough. I couldn’t really say much…we were talking over each other,” Jax explained. “It’s hard to chime in because of the way the system is built. So, if someone is attacking you, or someone’s going off, and if you don’t agree with something, you have to wait until the complete sentence is done.”

Although all of this drama has yet to air, it appears that Jax is looking to the future—and so is Lance! According to the On the Line actor, who famously officiated Jax and Brittany’s wedding, he’s ready for the twosome to have a kid.

“I personally hope that they start a family soon. It would be nice to have a school mate for our kid,” the famed singer remarked.

As E! readers surely know, Lance and husband Michael Turchin have been trying to have a child via surrogacy. Unfortunately, as the 41-year-old star told E! News, their baby plans have been put “on hold” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re wishing pals Jax and Lance only the best on their new business!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

