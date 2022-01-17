Jay Barker, Sara Evans’ estranged husband, was arrested after allegedly attempting to run her over.

Jay Barker, Sara Evans’ estranged husband, was arrested after allegedly attempting to run her down.

Jay Barker, a former NFL player and radio host, was arrested on Saturday, Jan.

He was arrested on July 15 after allegedly attempting to rear-end his estranged wife, country singer Sara Evans, in her car.

Harry “Jay” Barker, 49, a former NFL player and radio show host, was arrested for allegedly attempting to drive his car into his estranged wife, country musician Sara Evans, 50.

Barker was arrested in January, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The athlete was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released later that evening, according to Howard Gentry Criminal Court records. His bond was set at (dollar)10,000.

According to a police affidavit obtained by CBS42, Barker and Evans, who married in 2008, are currently divorced.

According to CBS42, the alleged incident occurred after Evans left a party at a neighbor’s house in Nashville, Tenn., and got into a friend’s car for a ride home. When they passed by her driveway, Evans allegedly saw Barker “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missing.”

Barker then allegedly fled the scene but later returned to speak with officers, according to the affidavit, which was obtained by the outlet.

He was arrested, according to the affidavit, after Evans and the other witness claimed he was trying to hit them on purpose.

In March, Barker will be in court.

Since 2018, Barker has co-hosted The Jay Barker Show on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“We all face challenges in life, and my family and I are currently facing one,” a Jan.

The Jay Barker Show’s Instagram page has 16 new messages.

“Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories fail to capture the full context and intricate fabric of our lives.

I adore my family, and at this difficult time, I respectfully request privacy for the sake of my family, particularly our children.

Jay Barker, thank you.”

Evans’ agent has been contacted for comment by E! News.

Evans has won a Billboard award and a Country Music Award throughout her career for her hit singles “No Place That Far,” “Born To Fly,” and “Suds in the Bucket.”

