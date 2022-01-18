Jay Barker, Sara Evans’ estranged husband, was arrested after allegedly trying to hit her with his car.

Sara Evans’ estranged husband, Jay Barker, has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Nashville, Tennessee.

Evans’ representative has been contacted for comment by ET.

According to a sheriff’s office representative, Barker was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, which included a 12-hour hold.

According to the rep, he was released on (dollar)10,000 bond the same day at 7:29 p.m.

Evans and a friend left a party around 1:30 a.m., according to documents obtained by The Tennesseean.

Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missing” as they pulled into the driveway of a nearby home.

The occupants of the vehicle contacted police after Barker drove away from the house, according to the outlet, and police caught up with Barker when he drove by the house later.

According to the outlet, Evans and a witness told police that Barker tried to hit them with his car “intentionally.”

According to the outlet, Barker is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

Barker, a former Alabama quarterback and current radio show host, addressed the alleged incident on Instagram after his arrest.

“The support I’ve received from friends, supporters, and so many members of the Alabama family has humbled me beyond words.

Thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers, from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

“We all face challenges in life, and my family and I are currently dealing with one.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives.”

“I adore my family, and I respectfully request privacy for the sake of my family, particularly our children, at this difficult time.”

In 2008, Evans and Barker married.

Despite the fact that Evans and Barker have no children together, they both have children from previous marriages.

Evans filed for divorce in August, citing “irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct,” according to court documents obtained by Scoop Nashville.

