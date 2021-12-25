Jay Blades of Repair Shop reveals his secret life of homelessness, fights, and racial abuse.

Jay Blades, star of the BBC’s Repair Shop, has opened up about his secret life, which includes homelessness, fights, and racial abuse.

Barbara Blades, Jay’s mother, moved to the UK from Barbados when she was 13 years old and raised him and his siblings alone after giving birth to Jay when she was only 18 years old.

She was living with her mother at the time, who was dating an unpleasant man, and when he found out Barbara was unmarried and pregnant, he ejected her from the house.

The actor, who is now 51, revealed that his first home as a child was turned into a shelter for homeless women.

Despite his strict upbringing in Islington, North London, Jay got into trouble at school when a gang of older white boys began bullying him and an Indian friend.

“My mother saw me in tears after one particularly bad beating,” he explained.

When I told her that a bigger boy had hit me, she looked at me and said, “Well, why didn’t you hit him first?”

“I was going to give anyone who wanted a fight a fight from then on.”

I was going to have them if they pushed me, said racist things, or bullied my friends — no question, no quarter.

“Every year, three streams emerge from Highbury Grove.

I was in the ‘L’ class, which stood for learner, loser, and licensed anarchy.

I didn’t expect to learn anything, and I didn’t.

I only came to school to fight and get a free dinner.”

Jay was told by a career advisor at the end of his high school career that he was “going to amount to nothing” because he had received U grades in every subject.

He became a father with his first son Levi within a few years, but after a falling out with his child’s mother, he ended up on the streets.

Jay’s father contacted him while he was staying at a Salvation Army homeless shelter and revealed that he had 24 siblings.

“He encouraged me to start volunteering for a Christian-run charity and homeless hostel in Oxford called the Cyrenians,” he wrote in his new book Making It: How Love, Kindness, And Community Helped Me Repair My Life, which has been serialized in The Mail On Sunday.

“They’d put a roof over my head and feed me in exchange for my assistance.”

I’ve always been a “glass half full” type of guy, so I figured, “Why not?”

“If I’m being honest, I had no idea what I was volunteering for.”

I knew it was a homeless shelter because I’d stayed in a few, but this one was different.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.