Jay Ellis, star of ‘Insecure,’ recalls being slapped in the face by a fan over Lawrence’s actions – ‘I Got Slapped in JFK.’

Insecure fans have grown emotionally attached to the HBO series over the years.

Whether a character experiences a life-changing event or simply does something stupid, fans will have an opinion.

Jay Ellis, who played Lawrence on the show, recalled being slapped by a fan in JFK airport for his character’s actions.

Jemele Hill is Unbothered (@jhillunbothered) shared a post.

Issa Rae, star of ‘Insecure,’ was advised not to watch the final season of ‘Game of Thrones.’

On the 12th of December,

On Instagram, journalist Jemele Hill, 20, shared a clip from her podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered.

Jay Ellis told the story of a fan slapping him in the airport in a short video clip.

“I got slapped at JFK,” Ellis admitted.

“She slapped me and said, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God.’

Please accept my heartfelt condolences.

Lawrence, I’m so irritated with you.

‘And you’d think I’d know better because I’m a writer,’ she said.

After that, the woman approached him and asked to interview him for a story.

“She said, ‘Do you think I could do an interview with you at some point?’ and I said, ‘Why don’t you hit me up when you get back in the country, and we’ll figure it out,'” he continued.

For my friend, I adore this.

InsecureHBOpic.twitter.comCmP5TRAk4Q (hashtag)

Saying Goodbye To Molly, ‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Admits She ‘Bawled’ Her Eyes Out

Issa Rae, who plays Lawrence on Insecure, told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview that she had no idea Lawrence would “last so long” on the show.

Throughout the series, Lawrence has had a recurring role.

Even when Issa and Lawrence weren’t together, Jay Ellis’ character was still present.

Lawrence was supposed to be a minor character in the story at first, but Rae changed her mind.

However, Jay’s performance was so compelling that she kept him in the show’s story.

“Jay gave Lawrence so much humanity and made him so endearing,” she explained. “But he was also personable and relatable – everyone knows a guy like that.”

Those were the stories that were fun to write because there weren’t many examples onscreen of a regular Black dude who isn’t cool or extraordinary.

He’s just another guy trying to figure it out.”

Issa Rae had the one-season deal at first…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.