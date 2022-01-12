Jaylan Mobley, Leah Messer’s boyfriend on Teen Mom Family Reunion, makes his TV debut when he surprises her on a cast trip.

Jaylan Mobley, Leah Messer’s boyfriend from Teen Mom Family Reunion, makes his first appearance on television when he surprises her on a cast trip.

Jaylan Mobley, Leah Messer’s boyfriend, made his long-awaited television debut on Tuesday night’s season premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

When he crept up behind Leah during a cast trip, the 25-year-old cyber officer surprised her.

Leah gave him a warm hug and a big smile, as if she was delighted to see him.

The PDA comes as fans speculate that the reality star may be expecting a child.

However, Leah, 29, maintains that the rumors are nothing more than internet rumor.

“Listen, you can only say someone’s pregnant so many times,” Leah told Headliner Chicago.

She joked that Jaylan tells her to “ignore” comments about a possible baby bump, but she quickly countered with a smile, “No, I want to let them know, I was bloated last week.”

That could not have been right!”

After Leah posted photos from a sultry New Year’s Eve photoshoot with her boyfriend on Instagram, rumors of a baby bump grew even stronger.

As they rang in the new year with friends, the TV personality shared a series of photos from their night out.

Jaylan’s hand was on her thigh as she pushed him against the wall in the new photos, and the lovebirds packed on the PDA as they held each other close in intimate positions.

In others, they kissed and snuggled on the couch to celebrate the arrival of the year 2022.

Some fans were more interested in what the two might be celebrating in 2022, speculating that Leah is pregnant after spotting a bulging stomach.

Leah shared an Instagram Story with a screenshot of her period and pregnancy tracker in an attempt to put an end to the rumors once and for all.

Her period was on day six, and her chances of becoming pregnant were “low,” according to the image.

“Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af!! SMH,” the Teen Mom alum captioned the photo.

The premiere of Family Reunion was full of surprises.

Ashley Jones’ announcement that she married longtime beau Bar Smith, despite the fact that the relationship is ‘rocky,’ was one of the biggest surprises.

Several months after calling off their engagement, the couple sparked marriage rumors in December.

After the ladies arrived on set, co-stars were quick to notice a ring on Ashley’s wedding ring finger.

“Let me look at your hand,” Cheyenne Floyd said as he sat down with her to figure out what was going on.

“It’s what the f**k ever,” Ashley responds, perplexing Cheyenne, who inquires, “You guys…?”

