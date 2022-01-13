Jayne Torvill is how old, and is the Dancing on Ice judge married?

JAYNE TORVILL is one of the most well-known Winter Olympians in the United Kingdom, having won gold with Christopher Dean.

Since assisting in the creation of ITV’s hit show Dancing on Ice, her fame has only grown.

Jayne Torvill was born on October 7, 1957, in Nottingham, and is 64 years old.

She’s a Dancing On Ice judge and an Olympic gold medalist.

Jayne first met Christopher Dean when they were both teenagers skating at the same ice rink, though she was skating with another partner.

They teamed up after both of their partners moved away to become successful Winter Olympians for Great Britain.

When the pair stunned the crowds by winning Olympic gold in the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Games, they were already veterans on the international stage.

When they performed Ravel’s Bolero on Valentine’s Day, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean received a perfect score from the judges.

They received 12 perfect 6.0 scores, with sixes from all nine judges for artistic impression – an unprecedented feat.

The pair returned to the Olympics ten years later, winning a bronze medal in Lillehammer in 1994, making Jayne the third-oldest female ice skater in history.

People frequently mistake Torvill and Dean for a couple, but the two insist they only dated as teenagers and never married.

Jayne has been married to Phil Christensen since 1990, and they have two adopted children, Kieran and Jessica.

Christopher and his partner, former Dancing On Ice judge Karen Barber, live in Colorado Springs, America.