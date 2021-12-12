Jazz Jennings’ Grandparents: Meet Grandpa Jack and Grandma Jacky, the ‘I Am Jazz’ star’s grandparents.

Grandparents of Jazz Jennings: Get to Know Grandpa Jack and Grandma Jacky of the ‘I Am Jazz’ Star

Jazz Jennings is a transgender activist and television personality who has been in the public eye since she was a child.

Jennings, who made her television debut in 2015 with her own reality show, I Am Jazz, has gone through a lot of ups and downs while being in the spotlight.

Things haven’t always been easy for the young pop culture icon, but she’s had the support of her family, which includes her grandparents, who have both appeared on the reality show.

Variety’s (hashtag)PowerOfPride issue includes the following:

@JazzJennings__ Changed the World for Trans Youth by Simply Being Herself https://t.coanwkcWma9Upic.twitter.com035NG1hcj1

Jazz Jennings was born in South Florida to Greg and Jeanette Jennings in the year 2000.

The family has been forthright about the fact that “Jennings” is a pseudonym they adopted to protect their children’s privacy.

Jazz Jennings was diagnosed with gender dysmorphia at the age of five, making her one of the youngest transgender people to go public.

I Am Jazz made its television debut in 2015, introducing viewers to not only the young activist but also her large, loving family.

Jazz Jennings has three brothers and sisters, including an older sister named Ari Jennings and two younger brothers named Sander and Griffen Jennings.

Her grandparents, Jack and Jacky Jennings, have become fan favorites on the reality show.

Despite the fact that each member of Jazz Jennings’ family has different personalities and interests, they have all rallied around her, assisting her in navigating life as a transgender person in the spotlight.

Jack and Jacky Jennings have appeared on I Am Jazz on several occasions, and in a variety of ways.

In early 2020, Jack Jennings performed in a drag show organized by Jazz Jennings to raise money for her friend’s gender confirmation surgery.

Before his drag performance, Jack Jennings admitted on I Am Jazz, “Let me tell you, we all have a little bit of the opposite sex in us.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the results.”

Jack Jennings appears in a clip from the show…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.