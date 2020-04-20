Jazz posts a photo of Chelsea that shocks internet users, it’s violent

Jessica Thivenin launches out in the Pillow Challenge, the Net surfers react in mass! And for some time now, this challenge has been all the rage on social networks. We remind you that the principle is to wear only a pillow and a belt. And to accessorize all that, you obviously need a handbag! A challenge that many reality TV candidates have taken up, including Jazz. And if his photo has been very commented on, it is that of Chelsea that makes the most talk … The young mother decided to take up this challenge to her daughter and for Internet users, it does not pass! The proof just below.

“A shame to display her daughter like that (…) This is the second kid we see on networks doing this challenge which is for ADULTS and not for children. How can we sell the image of his daughter for money (…) Serious shame leave this kid alone “, we could read among the many comments from Internet users. Note that many of them found that Chelsea was very cute in this photo. It remains to be seen whether Jazz will react … Case to follow! In addition, in the rest of the news, we invite you to rediscover the best sequences of Jessica Thivenin in her adventures with Les Marseillais.